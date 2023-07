Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their recent casual outfits prove just that. The duo is busy promoting their upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', and after the promotional event the duo looked nothing short of amazing.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are known for their impeccable fashion sense, and their recent casual outfits prove just that. The duo was spotted together and are busy promoting their upcoming movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani', after the promotional event also the duo looked nothing short of amazing. Both actors looked effortlessly cool and stylish, and their outfits perfectly complemented each other. Their chemistry was evident, not just in their on-screen performances, but also in the way they carried themselves off-screen. It's safe to say that they have set the bar high for casual fashion.