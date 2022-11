Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have recently invested in a fancy holiday villa in Alibaug, which is based in the coastal area. Let's watch the video to see what else they both spent their money on. Watch Video.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's expensive assets: Bollywood's power couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are leading the industry. Both of them are at the peak of their careers. Ranveer Singh is right now working on many projects, like Dharma Productions' Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Deepika is all set for her upcoming flick with SRK Pathan. They got married to each other four years ago. Over the year, they earned their name in the industry. They charged a good amount for doing movies. They both earned really well individually. In this video, we are talking about their expensive and luxurious assets. Ranveer and Deepika recently invested in the fancy holiday villa in Alibaug, which is based in the coastal area. Let's watch the video to see what else they both spent their money on. Watch Video.