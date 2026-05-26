Ranveer Singh Banned By FWICE: The Full Don 3 Row and Rs 45 Crore Loss Explained

Bollywood is stunned as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a complete non-cooperation boycott against superstar Ranveer Singh. The drastic move follows an ongoing feud over Don 3, after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) approached the film body. They claim Ranveer abruptly walked out of the iconic franchise just days before shooting, causing a massive pre-production financial loss of approximately 45 crores.

Bollywood is stunned as the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has issued a complete non-cooperation boycott against superstar Ranveer Singh. The drastic move follows an ongoing feud over Don 3, after producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani (Excel Entertainment) approached the film body. They claim Ranveer abruptly walked out of the iconic franchise just days before shooting, causing a massive pre-production financial loss of approximately ₹45 crores.