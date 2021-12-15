videos

Watch Next

Videos

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain wedding viral video, watch how gorgeous Ankita was looking | Watch video

Videos

Bollywood actresses who won beauty pageants before entering bollywood | Watch video

Videos

Bollywood Star Kids who rejected an acting career in Bollywood | Watch video to find out

Videos

Katrina-Vicky Wedding: New bride-groom's mehndi inside pictures out smiling their way out ! Watch video

Celeb Spotted: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, Couple look stylish | Watch video

The stylish couple entered the airport hand-in-hand and Ranveer was his chivalrous self as he opened the car door for Deepika and then held her hand as they posed for the paparazzi stationed there.

Pratibha Katariya   |    December 15, 2021 3:00 PM IST

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Spotted at the Mumbai airport: On Wednesday morning Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the international airport in Mumbai. The stylish couple entered the airport hand-in-hand and Ranveer was his chivalrous self as he opened the car door for Deepika and then held her hand as they posed for the paparazzi stationed there.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all