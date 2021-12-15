Celeb Spotted: Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport, Couple look stylish | Watch video

The stylish couple entered the airport hand-in-hand and Ranveer was his chivalrous self as he opened the car door for Deepika and then held her hand as they posed for the paparazzi stationed there.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Spotted at the Mumbai airport: On Wednesday morning Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at the international airport in Mumbai. The stylish couple entered the airport hand-in-hand and Ranveer was his chivalrous self as he opened the car door for Deepika and then held her hand as they posed for the paparazzi stationed there.