Ranveer Singh, the charismatic actor known for his exuberant personality, recently opened up about his profound experience of working alongside the legendary Dharmendra on the set of the highly anticipated film "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani." In a heartfelt tribute, Ranveer poured his heart out and expressed his deep admiration for Dharmendra Ji. During an interview, Ranveer spoke passionately about the privilege of sharing screen space with Dharmendra, whom he considers an icon and a true legend in the industry. He recounted how Dharmendra's presence on set was both awe-inspiring and humbling, leaving an indelible impact on him. Ranveer praised Dharmendra's remarkable talent, describing him as a powerhouse of acting and charisma. He highlighted the invaluable lessons he learned from observing Dharmendra's approach to his craft and his warm and inclusive nature towards the entire cast and crew. The young actor expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to work with a living legend like Dharmendra, considering it a dream come true. He emphasized the immense respect he holds for Dharmendra's contributions to Indian cinema and the impact he has had on generations of actors, including himself. As "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani" gears up for release, fans eagerly await the on-screen chemistry between Ranveer Singh and Dharmendra, hoping to witness a memorable and heartfelt collaboration that bridges the gap between generations and pays tribute to the rich cinematic heritage of Indian cinema.