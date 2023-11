Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and others also arrived for the event. Actor Deepika Padukone raised ...

Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora, Katrina Kaif and others also arrived for the event. Actor Deepika Padukone raised the glam quotient with her off-shoulder grey dress which she paired with black long boots. As per a press release by Reliance Jio, located in the BKC Jio World Plaza opened its doors to the public on Nov 1.Sara Ali Khan dazzles in a breathtaking golden shimmery dress that accentuates her radiant beauty. The intricate details and shimmering fabric make her the epitome of elegance and glamour. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh exudes sophistication in a sharp and tailored formal ensemble. His suave and polished look perfectly complements his charismatic persona. Together, they prove that whether it's bold and dazzling or refined and classic, they know how to make a fashionable statement. These fashion icons continue to inspire and captivate with their impeccable style choices, leaving us in awe of their sartorial prowess.