In a heartwarming and unforgettable moment, Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh surprised his beloved wife, Deepika Padukone, with a sweet kiss on the ramp walk at the prestigious Manish Malhotra's Bridal Couture Show. We do not mind because Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh consistently deliver massive romance goals! Fans like their on-screen romance. In public, Ranveer frequently declares his love for Deepika. At fashion designer Manish Malhotra's The Bridal Couture Show on July 20, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who will co-star in "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani," stole the show. Along with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer's mother Anju Bhavnani, they saw the performance. To kiss Deepika, Ranveer turned away from his ramp walk.