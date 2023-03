Ranveer Singh interrupts Deepika Padukone's dialogue at the Indian Sports Honours event with a cute comment, leaving the audience in splits. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are seen enjoying the moment. Watch Entertainment Videos,

Ranveer Singh Flirts with Deepika Padukone: Ranveer Singh's love for his wife, Deepika Padukone, is well-known and he never shies away from expressing it in public. At the recent Indian Sports Honours event, Ranveer was seen flirting with Deepika in a video that has now gone viral. Deepika was delivering a dialogue from her film Om Shanti Om, and Ranveer interrupted her with a hilarious comment, leaving the audience in splits. The video also shows Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoying the moment. Ranveer and Deepika's adorable chemistry continues to win hearts, and fans can't get enough of this power couple.