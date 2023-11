At the Jio World Plaza event, Ranveer Singh melted hearts with his romantic gesture towards Deepika Padukone. The power couple, ...

At the Jio World Plaza event, Ranveer Singh melted hearts with his romantic gesture towards Deepika Padukone. The power couple, known for their sizzling chemistry, left fans speechless as Ranveer stole the show with an adorable kiss. The moment was captured on camera and quickly went viral, sending fans into a frenzy. The love and affection between the two were palpable as they shared this intimate moment in front of a cheering crowd. Ranveer's genuine affection for Deepika was evident as he showered her with love and admiration. The couple's undeniable chemistry and Ranveer's romantic gesture have once again proved why they are one of Bollywood's most beloved couples. Fans couldn't get enough of this heartwarming display of love, and the video quickly became a trending topic on social media, with fans expressing their admiration and support for the couple. Watch the video to know more.