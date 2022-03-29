videos

Watch Next

Videos

Naagin 6: Tejasswi Prakash aka Sarva Shreshnaagin will fight against Rashami Desai aka Laal Naagin to save Hindustan from Chingistan – watch promo

Entertainment News

Mom-to-be Bharti Singh takes out her ‘anger’ on Rashami Desai, Umar Riaz, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary – watch

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Rashami Desai and Neha Bhasin groove with DD3 finalist Gunjan Sinha; ‘OMG cuties,’ say fans – watch

Videos

Umar Riaz, Rashami Desai, Neha Bhasin and Rajiv Adatia groove on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Oo Antava and the fun is unmissable

Rashami Desai Spotted, reveals her new Naagin 6 look, watch now

Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai snapped at the Film city, revealing her double role attire and more. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    March 29, 2022 7:27 PM IST

Rashami Desai:Bigg Boss fame Rashami Desai snapped recently in the film city. She left everyone shocked with her entry into Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 6. Rashami is seen playing a double role in the show as naagin. The show initially introduced Rashami as Laal Naagin, who has come to destroy Hindustan, although she is also showcasing her positive role as Shalakha. Watch her spotted video right now.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all