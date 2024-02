Her most popular Bollywood songs include Thumkeshwari from the movie Bhediya, Naidyon Paar from Roohi, Janiye from Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga, Dil Hai Ranjhana from Tejas, Sadke Sadke from the movie Dhak Dhak and many more.

Rashmeet Kaur, the talented singer-songwriter, recently opened up about the person who inspired her to pursue her passion. Growing up in a musically inclined family, Rashmeet was exposed to various genres of music from a young age. Rashmeet Kaur, a versatile singer-songwriter, stands out as one of the country's most talented musical

artists. Her exceptional ability to blend with various genres and create globally appealing music sets her apart. While she has achieved success as a Bollywood playback singer, Rashmeet's true impact lies in her

original compositions that have touched millions of hearts worldwide. As a cultural icon, she continues to captivate audiences with her unique musicality and heartfelt performances.

