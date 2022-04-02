videos

Jubin Nautiyal & Nikita Dutta Speak About Their On-Screen Chemistry ; Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande seen flaunting 'Mangalsutra' in her recent video, Katrina - Vicky's romantic picture goes viral

Attack stars John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez and more arrive at the film's special screening; Watch Video

Popular Bollywood Actress Who Lost Her Six Months Memory Due To Head Injury; Watch Video

Rashmi Desai Has To Say About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6 Sets ; Watch Video

Satakshi Singh   |    April 2, 2022 11:42 AM IST

Rashami Desai Has To Say About Her Bond With Tejasswi Prakash On Naagin 6 Sets- Rashmi Desai and Tejasswi Prakash have seen together in Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash has been praised for her dedication to her works. She is playing the role of Laal Naagin in the show. Now, they are sharing screen space for the first time in the show. But how are Rashmi Desai and Tejasswi Prakash's friendships on the sets? In an Interview, Rashmi said that she is impressed with Tejasswi's performance in Naagin 6. She also said that I and Teja didn't get to know each other well on Bigg boss 15 but now we are bonding quite well on Naagin 6's set. For more details watch the video.

