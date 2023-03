View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Rashmika Mandanna walked the ramp for JJ Valaya today at the Lakme Fashion Week 2023. After she finished her walk, the actress made her way to the van. Paparazzi started teasing her a lot. Some praised her walk while other said that she was now the crush of cricketers. As we know, it was rumored that Shubman Gill allegedly said that he is crushing on her at present amongst actresses. Later, he clarified that he did not give any such kind of statement. It looks like Rashmika Mandanna is aware of the matter. Her reaction here says it all! Also Read - Lakme Fashion Week 2023: Rashmika Mandanna steals the show in black and gold as she turns showstopper for JJ Valaya [VIEW PICS]