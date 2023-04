Rashmika Mandanna, the young and talented South Indian actress, is celebrating her 27th birthday today. On her special day, let's take a look at some of her most glamorous avatars that have set the fashion world on fire. Watch Videos.

Rashmika Mandanna Birthday: Rashmika Mandanna, the young and talented South Indian actress, is celebrating her 27th birthday today. She has established herself as one of the top actresses in the South film industry, delivering several blockbuster hits at a very young age. Apart from her acting skills, Rashmika's fashion sense is also worth noting. She is known for her unique and unconventional fashion style that never fails to impress her fans. Rashmika has been spotted at various events and functions sporting some stunning outfits that have left everyone in awe. On her special day, let's take a look at some of her most glamorous avatars that have set the fashion world on fire. Watch Videos.