Rashmika Mandanna is right now at the top of the game. The actress is all set to work in Animal along with and calls him the most adorable co-star. Having said when asked in an exclusive interview with Bollywoodlife about how mischievous co-star RK is, to which she replied that Ranbir is the most caring person with all of his females, he is a real trooper, he is a very simple man who talks to all of us and chills. The Goodbye actress further added, it is so good to see that someone who has achieved so much is so simple heart, and I can't say he is mischievous because I am worse, I am the most annoying one. Don't miss this adorable confession of Rashmika.