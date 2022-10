Rashmika Mandanna has this special tag for rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda and you just cannot miss it. [Exclusive]

Rashmika Mandanna and are one of the most loved couples in the industry. They have worked together in some super successful films and have a huge fan following. They are often linked up together in real life too but the couple has always maintained the fact that they are good friends and share a good bond. In an interaction with BollywoodLife, we asked Rashmika who deserves the national crush male tag as she is in the right position to choose. The actress took Vijay's name, here's why. Don't miss the candid confession of Rashmika on working with the Khans in the industry.