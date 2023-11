In a shocking turn of events, several well-known celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, have found themselves at the ...

In a shocking turn of events, several well-known celebrities, including Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, have found themselves at the center of an image morphing scandal. This scandal has sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and has raised concerns about privacy and digital manipulation. Image morphing involves altering or manipulating images to create false or misleading visuals. In this case, unauthorized individuals have taken the images of these celebrities and manipulated them to create explicit or compromising content. These doctored images are then circulated online, causing immense distress and damage to the reputations of the celebrities involved. Watch the video to know things in detail.