Rashmika Mandanna massively criticised for not helping underprivileged kids who asked her for food: Video

Rashmika Mandanna was recently spotted in the city and there she was surrounded by two underprivileged kids who asked her for food. The Pushpa actress was seen leaving an eatery and there was one kid who came running towards her and requested her to give something, she replied lovingly that she doesn't have anything right now. Later when she sat in the car, one more kid joined and asked for food. But the actress didn't hear them out and left. This left the netizens super angry with Rashmika and does that she is poorer than these kids. The comments read that she could have at least given them food. Many netizens even missed Sushant Singh Rajput and claimed that he would behave differently in this situation. Rashmika was indeed in a tight spot and couldn't understand what's the right thing to do.