BollywoodLife recently interacted with Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna. The actress spoke about the film's success, Pushpa The Rule, being called the National Crush, and a lot more. Watch the video...

Rashmika Mandanna is currently enjoying the super success of her movie Pushpa: The Rise. The movie has collected more than Rs. 300 crore worldwide, and the Hindi dubbed version of the film has collected Rs. 89 crore at the box office. BollywoodLife recently spoke to Rashmika about the success of Pushpa, when she starts shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, her experience of working with megastar in GoodBye, brand collaborations, pressure about her appearance as she is called the National crush, and a lot more.