Pan India star Rashmika Mandanna looks extremely stunning in a black casual attire.

Who does not know Pan India star Rashmika Mandanna. The actress has made a distinct identity for herself not only in South but also in the whole world with her excellent acting. Actors have also been seen in Bollywood films. Rashmika was recently spotted at the airport where she was looking very beautiful in casuals. Rashmika Mandanna is one of the paps' favorite actresses. Not only this, Rashmika was also seen talking to the paps and the paps were seen flirting with her. Let us tell you that Rashmika made her Bollywood debut in 2022 with Amitabh Bachchan's film Goodbye. The actress has got a different identity from the film Pushpa 2. Rashmika has been spotted many times in parties and events and her look has made headlines every time. The actress often remains in the news regarding her personal and professional life. For more information please watch the video.