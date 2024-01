It seems like 2024 is going to be a year of love and weddings in the celebrity world From the ...

It seems like 2024 is going to be a year of love and weddings in the celebrity world From the sizzling pair of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda to the stunning duo of Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, several celebrity couples are rumored to be ready to take the plunge. One of the most anticipated weddings is that of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda. Their on-screen chemistry in movies like "Geetha Govindam" and "Dear Comrade" has won the hearts of fans, and now it seems like their real-life romance is blossoming as well. Fans can't wait to see them as a married couple. Another couple that has been making headlines is Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma. Their adorable pictures together have been setting social media on fire, and rumors of their wedding have been swirling around. Their fans are eagerly waiting for them to make it official. And let's not forget the power couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. After years of speculation, their relationship has become more public, and fans are wondering if wedding bells are in their future. With all these celebrity couples ready to embark on their journey of love and commitment, 2024 is shaping up to be an exciting year in the world of Bollywood. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness these star-studded weddings and celebrate the union of their favorite celebrities.