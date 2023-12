Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani were spotted posing for the paps, and fans couldn't help but notice how ...

Raveena Tandon and her daughter Rasha Thadani were spotted posing for the paps, and fans couldn't help but notice how incredibly similar they look. They truly are a carbon copy of each other. The mother-daughter duo turned heads with their striking resemblance and impeccable style. As they made their way through the airport, all eyes were on them, and fans were quick to snap pictures and shower them with compliments. It's no wonder that they are considered one of the most fashionable and adorable duos in the industry. Raveena and Rasha definitely know how to make a statement wherever they go. Raveen Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani seems to be ready to make her Bollywood debut with Ajay Devgn’s nephew Aaman Devgn. The duo will be launched by Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor who also launched Sara Ali Khan in Kedarnath. Both youngsters are very excited to start their acting journey and are all ready to shine on the silver screen.