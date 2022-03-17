View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@officialraveenatandon)

Shehnaaz Gill's famous dialogue 'Such a boring day' was made into a song by her and Yashraj Mukhate. Well, many celebs have danced and recreated the song, and now, Raveena Tandon has recreated it. She posted a video from the sets of her movie Ghudchadi and wrote, "#ghudchadi and the fun times continue." Fans of Raveena are loving this video. A fan commented, "90s actress ke samne abki actress failed hai." One more fan commented, "Gajjjjabbb." Shehnaaz Gill fans are also praising the video and their favourite actress. A fan commented, "Sehnaz be like - itne to big boss ke winners famous nhi hote jitene mere dialogue famous hote hai."