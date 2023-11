Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently went on a trip to Kedarnath Dham. During her visit, she and her daughter Rasha ...

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon recently went on a trip to Kedarnath Dham. During her visit, she and her daughter Rasha Tadani were spotted at the Bholenath temple. A video of their visit is quickly gaining popularity on social media. In the video, you can see Raveena and Rasha posing together with a clear sense of joy after their visit to Lord Shiva. After their temple visit, Raveena also made her way to Shri Badrinath Dham in the afternoon. Rasha often garners attention on social media due to her stylish looks. She recently attended Manish Malhotra's Diwali party with her mother Raveena, where Rasha's glamorous style stole the spotlight.