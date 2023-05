Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani's candid banter with paparazzi will win you over.

Rasha Thadani recently jetted off to Goa after high school graduation. The 18-year-old star kid promised the paparazzi a pack of sweets as she made her way to the airport.A video shared by a paparazzo’s Instagram handle shows Rasha dressed in a black tank top paired with blue cargo pants. One of the photographers asked her, “Mithai nahi laye graduation ka.” To which, Rasha replied, “Next time I promise.” She then stopped and asked, “ Kya chahiye Kaju Katli chahiye, pakka na?” and left for her flight.