When it comes to Bollywood's cutest star kid, it is impossible that the name of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani ...

When it comes to Bollywood's cutest star kid, it is impossible that the name of Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani is not mentioned. Rasha has been spotted with her mother quite often. These days she is one of the paps' favorite spotting spots. People also want to see every update related to them. Recently Rasha has been spotted in Mumbai where she is looking very cute in a white jumpsuit. Rasha is seen happily getting photographed at the behest of the paps. Not only this, people also like his chit-chat with Peps. Rasha is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos on social media. Rasha has a huge fan following on social media. Please watch the video for more information.