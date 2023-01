Actor Ravi Dubey talked about the Tunisha Sharma case and Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Ankit Gupta's new show. Let's watch the video to know what else he was talking about. Watch entertainment videos.

Ravi Dubey talks about Tunisha Sharma demise: Actor Ravi Dubey is a famous personality in the industry. Ravi Dubey is especially known for his acting and comic timing. The actor was recently spotted at the airport, where he spoke with paparazzi about the Tunisha Sharma case and Bigg Boss season 16 contestant Ankit Gupta's new show. He also wished his fans a happy new year. Let's watch the video to know what else he was talking about. Watch entertainment videos.