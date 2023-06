At the age of 21, the young girl will join the Indian defense services, following the provisions of the Agnipath Scheme . Watch the video.

Bhojpuri star and Member of Parliament Ravi Kishan has all the reasons to smile and swell with pride. His young daughter Ishita Shukla, an NCC Cadet, is all set to join the Indian Army, at the age of 21. Shukla enrolled in the Armed Forces through the Agnipath Scheme, an initiative by the Government of India. He has been responding to the people on Twitter who are congratulating his 21-year-old daughter for her achievements.