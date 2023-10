Rekha, the evergreen Bollywood actress, has captivated audiences for decades with her mesmerizing performances. Watch the video to know about her love story.

Rekha, the evergreen Bollywood actress, has captivated audiences for decades with her mesmerizing performances. Known for her versatility and timeless beauty, Rekha has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema. From her iconic roles in films like "Umrao Jaan" and "Silsila" to her graceful dance moves and magnetic screen presence, Rekha continues to be an inspiration to aspiring actors. Her ability to effortlessly portray a wide range of characters, from the vulnerable to the powerful, has earned her numerous accolades and a dedicated fan following. Even after all these years, Rekha remains an enigmatic figure, maintaining her aura of mystique. Her contributions to the film industry and her everlasting charm make her an evergreen icon of Bollywood. Watch the video to know why Jeetendra broke Rekha's heart.