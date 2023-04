Bollywood veteran Rekha continues to stun and make a statement with her fashion choices, as evidenced by her recent appearance at designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. The 68-year-old actress wowed in a golden ensemble, complete with a printed cape and gypsy-style head wrap. Watch Videos.

Rekha Brings Back Iconic Look: Bollywood veteran Rekha continues to stun and make a statement with her fashion choices, as evidenced by her recent appearance at designer Manish Malhotra's Mumbai residence. The 68-year-old actress wowed in a golden ensemble, complete with a printed cape and gypsy style head wrap. Her bold look was further accentuated with sunglasses and bright red lipstick. Rekha's fashion choices have been an inspiration for many over the years, including her iconic gypsy head wrap look from her 1988 film Khoon Bhari Maang. It's no surprise that the actress continues to turn heads and set trends even to this day. Watch Videos.