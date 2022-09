View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill Fanpage ? (@shehnaazgillfb)

It is still hard to believe that Sidharth Shukla is no more with us. On 2nd September 2022, it will be the actor’s first death anniversary. Sidharth was very close to Shehnaaz Gill. The two met during their stint in Bigg Boss 13 and became very close friends. There were even reports that after the show they started dating each other. After Sidharth’s demise, Shehnaaz launched a song titled Tu Yaheen Hai which was a tribute to the actor. Recently, in an interview, Shehnaaz opened up about why she decided to give a tribute to Sidharth, and also got emotional while talking about it. Also Read - How Shehnaaz Gill's life has changed after Sidharth Shukla's demise: From two big Bollywood projects to Filmfare Awards, a look at her rise after fall