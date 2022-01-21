videos

Watch Next

Interviews

Vaani Kapoor hopes filmmakers feel confident to approach her for any role after watching her in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Videos

67th National Film Awards: Chhichhore director Nitesh Tiwari fondly remembers Sushant Singh Rajput at the ceremony

Interviews

Pavitra Rishta 2: Ankita Lokhande lists 5 reasons why one must definitely watch the show [EXCLUSIVE]

Trailers

Pavitra Rishta 2 TRAILER: Shaheer Sheikh-Ankita Lokhande as Manav-Archana give a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Dil Bechara to Kai Po Che, 5 must watch movies of Sushant

Kedarnath to Dil Bechara, here is the list of movies you should watch on the birth anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 21, 2022 11:43 AM IST

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: Sushant Singh Rajput has achieved a lot in Bollywood on the strength of his ability in a very short span. The actor who made a different identity with the TV serial Pavitra Rishta may have said goodbye to the world at a very young age, but he will always remain immortal in the hearts of people. So today, on the occasion of his birth anniversary, we are going to tell you his 5 must-watch movies of him.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all