videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Raveena Tandon performs to Tip Tip Barsa Paani with Kapil Sharma and Farah Khan; fans say, 'The song only belongs to Raveena' – watch

Entertainment News

Twinkle Khanna papped with son Aarav Kumar; ‘Yeh aise sehm sehm k kyu chl rha hai?’ ask fans – watch video

Videos

Bachchhan Paandey: After Srivalli from Pushpa, David Warner now dances to Akshay Kumar's Maar Khayegaa – Watch Video

Videos

BL Awards 2022: Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and more – Vote for your favourites in Bollywood category

Reports: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan to collaborate for the hindi adaptation of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru? Check details here

According to some media reports, Akshay Kumar will be starring in the film along with Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan. The actress will be seen portraying the lead character in the film. The sources revealed that the film is in a pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India.

Pratibha Katariya   |    March 24, 2022 7:00 PM IST

Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake news: Making Hindi remake of South Films is not a new trend. A bunch of hit films like Jersey, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Bollywood has been making Hindi adaptations of popular films and has done a really really business on box office. And now an another Tamil blockbuster has joined this league. The 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that featured superstar Suriya in lead role, is all set to get a Hindi adaptation. According to some media reports, Akshay Kumar will be starring in the film along with Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan. The actress will be seen portraying the lead character in the film. The sources revealed that the film is in a pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the Hindi adaptation of the film and the collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Checkout video for more details.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all