Reports: Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan to collaborate for the hindi adaptation of Tamil Film Soorarai Pottru? Check details here

Soorarai Pottru Hindi Remake news: Making Hindi remake of South Films is not a new trend. A bunch of hit films like Jersey, Kabir Singh, Bhool Bhulaiyya, Bollywood has been making Hindi adaptations of popular films and has done a really really business on box office. And now an another Tamil blockbuster has joined this league. The 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru that featured superstar Suriya in lead role, is all set to get a Hindi adaptation. According to some media reports, Akshay Kumar will be starring in the film along with Angrezi Medium actress Radhika Madan. The actress will be seen portraying the lead character in the film. The sources revealed that the film is in a pre-production stage, with the director having reportedly set the adaptation in western India. Fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement of the Hindi adaptation of the film and the collaboration between Akshay Kumar and Radhika Madan. Checkout video for more details.