Reports: Aryan Khan is ready to make his debut in Bollywood as a writer after sister Suhana Khan, Check details - Watch video

Reportedly, the project that Aryan will be working on is backed by his parents SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chilies Entertainment.

Satakshi Singh   |    February 23, 2022 1:54 PM IST

Aryan Khan Debut: Megastar SRK's son Aryan Khan is all set to make his Bollywood debut. The star kid will be making his debut, not as an actor but as a writer. Reportedly, the project that Aryan will be working on is backed by his parents SRK and Gauri Khan's production house Red Chilies Entertainment. Well, last year, Aryan Khan grabbed a lot of media attention last year as he as he was arrested by NCB on the 2nd of October for the possession and consumption of illegal drugs. and was granted bail after a few weeks. To know more about Aryan Khan's debut in detail, do watch this video.

