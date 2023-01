Republic Day 2023: Gen Z tribute to motherland, sings Bollywood Patriotic song that will make you feel like a proud Indian

From 'Mere Desh Ki Dharti' to 'Maa Tujhe Salaam', there are many such songs of Bollywood which are on the lips of people till date. So let's know what is the first choice of the public and how people have given tribute. Must watch the video for more information.

Satakshi Singh | January 26, 2023 12:02 PM IST