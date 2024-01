India is celebrating its Republic Day today and everyone is very excited on this special occasion. In such a situation, ...

India is celebrating its Republic Day today and everyone is very excited on this special occasion. In such a situation, this enthusiasm is visible in Bollywood also. Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have recently posted a video on social media in which they are seen running on the beach with flags in their hands. People are liking this video of both of them a lot. Not only this, this video has been posted with a very good caption. Let us tell you that both will soon be seen together in the movie Bade Miyan and Chote Miyan. The teaser of the film was released some time ago and the teaser was well-liked by the people. People are also eagerly waiting for the film, for more information please watch the video.