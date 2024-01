On this Republic Day, if you're looking for patriotic stories to watch on OTT platforms, we have got some great ...

"Uri: The Surgical Strike" (ZEE5): This action-packed film is based on the true events of the surgical strike conducted by the Indian Army in response to a terrorist attack.

“The Legend of Bhagat Singh" (Netflix): This biographical drama showcases the life and struggles of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh, who played a crucial role in India's fight for independence.

These movies celebrate the spirit of patriotism and showcase the resilience and courage of our fellow countrymen. They are a perfect choice for a movie night with family and friends. So grab some popcorn, gather your family, and enjoy these captivating stories that highlight the courage and resilience of our fellow Indians. Happy Republic Day.