Republic Day Special: Border to URI, List of best Bollywood's Patriotic film that you can binge-watch this Republic Day

Movie Border (1997) to URI: The Surgical Strike, this Republic day binge- watch these movies that will give you goosebumps. Watch now.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 26, 2022 9:00 AM IST

Republic Day Special:Today India is going to celebrate its 73rd Republic Day. As it is a national holiday, celebrate your day by binge-watching some Bollywood movies based on the freedom struggles. We are sure that these movies will surely give you goosebumps and leave you teary eyed. From the movie border to Rang De Basanti, watch the full video to know more. Happy 73rd Republic day to all of you.

