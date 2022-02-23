Rest in peace: Malayalam Actress KPAC Lalitha passes away - Watch

Popular Malayam actress KPAC Lalitha passes away, Reportedly she acted in approximately in over 550 Malayalam and Tamil films.

KPAC Lalitha Passes Away: Popular Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha passed away on Tuesday at the age of 73. Lalitha Ji was born in Kayakulam on 25 February 1948 as Maheshwari Amma. Lalitha Ji started her career with Kerala People's Arts Club (KPAC). She entered the film industry in 1969 through Kuttukudumbam. KPAC Lalitha has reportedly acted in over 550 Malayalam and Tamil films. Not only this, she has won the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actress twice and Kerala Film Award 4 times for her fantastic performance. In 1990, Lalitha Ji got the National Award for the film 'Amaram' and in 2000 'Shantam'. Rest in peace KPAC Lalitha Ji.