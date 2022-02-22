Revealed: So this is why Alia Bhatt is promoting Gangubai Kahthiawadi in a white saree - Watch

Alia keeps donning white outfits for each and every promotional event of Gangubai Kathiawadi and fans are loving her looks. However, few people are also wondering the reason behind Alia draping white outfits, especially traditional sarees for the promotions of the much awaited Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Gangubai Kathiawadi promotions: Alia Bhatt is all set to be seen in her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The trailer is already out and the film will release on 25th of February. Even before it's release, Gangubai Kathiawadi has sparked debates and controversies on social media. Well, the Raazi actress, these days is busy promoting her film. Alia keeps donning white outfits for each and every promotional event of Gangubai Kathiawadi and fans are loving her looks. However, few people are also wondering the reason behind Alia draping white outfits, especially traditional sarees for the promotions of the much awaited Ganubai Kathiawadi. Watch this video where we have revealed why Alia chose to wear only white for Gangubai's promotional events.