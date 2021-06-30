Cold Case movie review: Fans left disappointed by Prithviraj's whodunnit venture; call it 'predictable and strictly average'

Due to the pandemic crisis, we saw several movies release directly on OTT platforms and the latest one is and Aditi Balan starrer Cold Case, which released today on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of this Malayalam investigation thriller had impressed the viewers, which led to sky-high expectations from the film but unfortunately, Cold Case has left the fans disappointed as netizens have called it an extremely predictable and strictly average affair. Though they praised Prithviraj's performance and intense BGM in the film. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for the Hindi remake of Aruvi

#ColdCase - A strictly average investigation thriller filled with some waanabe spooky moments & predictable twists(except final reveal)..The latter half worked better for me..The screenplay should have been more tight..Neat performances from everyone..Technically? Decent watch pic.twitter.com/XtV9JXTV74 — Karthick Shivaraman (STAY SAFE?) (@iskarthi_) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase

A mystery in the horror zone with minimal highs in the script. Technically top notch! But expected more than just a whoddunit, it's just average at its finest. pic.twitter.com/gHeU4fvbx1 — Sreenesh (@kamathehehe) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase - An Average Horror Crime Investigation Thriller ? Engaging & Interesting First Half But Second Half Avg and Climax ?. Horror Elements Worked Good. Soundtrack ?. @PrithviOfficial Nice Performance ?. Overall It's an Average Movie / One Time Watchable ? pic.twitter.com/d5YrOLTOWh — Adeeb Shamil (@adeeb_shamil) June 30, 2021

As a lifelong fan of whodunnits & also I'd very high hopes for this film it disappointed me terribly. But It did fare better in the storytelling department, taking an investigative horror approach until it reaches a ridiculous climax that nearly ruins the entire film. #ColdCase pic.twitter.com/6QfvqL69ak — Nandu Syam (@Bledyrascal_) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase - Liked it. I was worried 'The Priest' maathiri Crime thriller nu aaramibichu horror genre ulla poi kambi katra kadhai aaidumonu! But the investigation part and twists that followed worked to an extent! OK'ish performances from the lead actors. BGM deserves an applause! pic.twitter.com/js6P1uhQZu — FB (@FaizalBabu_M) June 29, 2021

#ColdCase another disappointed online release movie ??

First half & other background scores are interested ? but weak script ?

After all average Movie ? — Mr. Muhammed S (@MrMuhammedS1) June 30, 2021

Watched Cold case .Disappointed tbh ...Expected Something more from @PrithviOfficial .The movie deserved a better climax. A one time watchable for sure.#ColdCaseOnPrime #ColdCase — Dheeraj (@Dheeraj__18) June 30, 2021

#ColdCase (Malayalam, strm: @PrimeVideoIN )

Begins well but turns out to be a disappointment. The 'scrying angle has not made much difference to this thriller that is riddled with clichés. — Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) June 30, 2021

Directed by Tanu Balak, the film also stars Anil Nedumangad, and others in pivotal roles.