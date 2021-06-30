Cold Case movie review: Fans left disappointed by Prithviraj's whodunnit venture; call it 'predictable and strictly average'

Due to the pandemic crisis, we saw several movies release directly on OTT platforms and the latest one is Prithviraj Sukumaran and Aditi Balan starrer Cold Case, which released today on Amazon Prime Video. The trailer of this Malayalam investigation thriller had impressed the viewers, which led to sky-high expectations from the film but unfortunately, Cold Case has left the fans disappointed as netizens have called it an extremely predictable and strictly average affair. Though they praised Prithviraj's performance and intense BGM in the film. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Fatima Sana Shaikh roped in for the Hindi remake of Aruvi
Directed by Tanu Balak, the film also stars Anil Nedumangad, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and others in pivotal roles. So, are you planning to watch the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read - Superstar Rajinikanth presents gold chains to Aruvi director and actress Aditi Balan for their tremendous work
