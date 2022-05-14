videos

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah amongst others, and helmed by debutant director Divyang Thakkar

Russel D'Silva   |    May 14, 2022 10:54 PM IST

Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah amongst others, has just released in theatres, and while it has divided the 'film critics' community, BollywoodLife has found the movie to be pleasant family entertainer, with Jayeshbhai Jordaar's debutant Director Divyang Thakkar striking a harmonious balance between telling a serious subject with a humorous touch yet never losing sight of the important message on hand. Watch our full movie review of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah above...

