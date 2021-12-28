Rajnikanth watches Ranveer Singh's 83 and his reaction will make the young star very proud!

's 83 release in theatres on December 24 and it is leaving everyone impressed. The critics are going gaga over how fantastic the film is made. Ranveer and had hosted a grand premiere for their Bollywood friends right from , , , to others and they all were blown away with their outstanding performances. In fact, Karan Johar even called the film milestone. And seems like now this film has left the god of cinema mighty impressed. The Thalaivar took to his Instagram and applauded the film after watching it. He wrote, " #83TheMovie wow what a movie… magnificent!!! Many congratulations to the producers @kabirkhankk@therealkapildev@RanveerOfficial@JiivaOfficial and all the cast and crew". Also Read - 83 box office collection day 4: Ranveer Singh starrer witnesses a normal Monday drop but low collections from day 1 has sealed its fate

It's indeed the proud moment for the entire star cast as the appreciation is coming straight from the Rajni sir. Ranveer who is it his blood and sweat for his film, in an interaction he spoke what this film means to him, " I felt deep sense of responsibility to do my best, contribute and anchor a film that is very important for our nation. It is a glorious chapter in our history, an achievement that we want the coming generations to know of and feel proud of their country.".

Further adding, he said, " I felt duty-bound to the players of the 1983 World Cup-winning squad to recreate, represent and portray their great achievement and justify the cinematic rendition of the story befittingly and also duty-bound to Indian cinema after the struggles that the entertainment business has been through and to deliver a film that brings people back into theatres, that's so important for our movies; a film that unites the diverse cultures of our nation into the bond of cricket and of movies."