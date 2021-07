After the success of the first season of Samantar, the second installment of the mystery thriller Marathi web series has released today. Featuring Swwapnil Joshi, Tejaswini Pandit, and in lead roles, the series has managed to impress the audience due to its gripping plot and impeccable performances of the lead cast. In fact, many users called it 'the best Marathi web series'. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - Samantar 2: Nitish Bharadwaj opens up on his bond with co-star Swwapnil Joshi, his character Chakrapani and more [EXCLUSIVE]

#Samantar2 4 episodes binge watched till now it's FANTASTIC @swwapniljoshi is OUTSTANDING and @SaieTamhankar is Impressive again ....@tejaswwini is Good as always ..... Excited for remaining episodes

⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 ( 4 episodes) — M͓̽m͓̽o͓̽s͓̽e͓̽e͓̽n͓̽ (@TheMmoseen_87) July 1, 2021

#Samantar2 What a web series man ? hat's off ? mind blowing. मराठी मधली सगळ्यात कडक, एक नंबर web series आहे ही. मी तर binge watch केली. ? All the actors have done an amazing job. ? @swwapniljoshi @tejaswwini @SaieTamhankar @nitishkrishna8 — Rajat Raut (@hey_rj_here_) July 1, 2021

@swwapniljoshi bhaava u have got ur mojo in this series.. Now pls don't go back to thoz romantic muviz.. pls.. u r such a natural in #Samantar2. U have great potential in Hindi too if u choose scripts wisely. Do smthn hatke bro. All d best n cheers ?✌️ — Shrikant Kulkarni (@swagger_monk) July 1, 2021

#Samantar2 is big packet of surprises and ups and twist @SaieTamhankar

& @tejaswwini look bold and beautiful @swwapniljoshi is waiting for Someone on wallhanger...Story builts exitement and ends on fair note.

Direction is average not as good as @satishrajwade

Verdict : 4.5*/5⭐ — Rishishinde (@Rishiramshinde) June 30, 2021

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the web series also features Ganesh Revadekar, Jayant Savarkar, Manoj Kolhatkar, Nitin Bodhare and Amrut Gaikwad in key roles.