It’s celebration time for all Ranbir Kapoor’s fans. Finally, after 4 years the man has a theatrical release, and he has left the audience mighty impressed with his prowess in Shamshera. The fans are hailing the film as they watched it first-day first show in theatres and cannot get over Ranbir Kapoor's magical performance. Shamshera is a story of a rebel played by Ranbir and his ardent fans claim he has given his career-best performance till now. While Ranbir your hard work is paid off. In one of his interviews, RK confessed that Shamshera was the toughest film of his career.

#ShamsheraReview

Rating -⭐⭐⭐⭐

There's everything in this movie from Romance, Comedy Action to Emotion. Each and every scene is brilliantly shot! Great direction and perfect execution and a very satisfying ending. Ranbir's best till date! #Shamshera #RanbirKapoor #SanjayDutt pic.twitter.com/4fLTSszbUb — Bang News (@BangNews002) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera彡 is visually brilliant. The first half starts with the back story & quickly translate in to present. The story is engaging but at few places the screenplay felt stretched. Overall the first half of shamshera is good. Sanjay and Ranbir are killing it. #ShamsheraReview — Manish Raj Srivastav (@saddaaindia) July 22, 2022

#Shamshera#shamsherablockbuster

Very good movie

Perfect bgm

Thriller movie must watch

Perfect climax #Ranbir #Ranbirkapoor

Acting ?? ?

Baba acting ??

Overall must watch movie ??Prices are also low

Go and watch the movie

Rating 4.5 star????✨#ShamsheraReview — Naitik (@Naitik_09) July 22, 2022

Just finished the movie Shamshera in Dalma Mall.. Man finally a good movie to watch from Bollywood. Those bgm are still hearing to me. Damn !!#Shamshera #ShamsheraReview pic.twitter.com/aApR4YkMrB — Anish (@helloanic) July 22, 2022

Man i booked tickets for only one show and watched two shows back to back

Movie is beyond our expectations

This is how kgf and RRR should have been made

No over the top action sequences

Everything was so smooth and convencing

Full on masss#ShamsheraReview — Shiva (@AnishTi12220644) July 22, 2022

This is what u call a movie. 1 of the best cinematic experiences ever.Everything abt this movie be it screenplay,cinematography,bgm or acting is top notch.Ranbir & Sanjay both gave incredible performances.Its like thriller action movie.2nd half is ?#ShamsheraReview #Shamshera — Captain Salah (@fplaloof) July 22, 2022

