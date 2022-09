Vikram Vedha is definitely one of the most awaited films after a Brahmastra. Fans cannot contain their excitement to watch Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan’s this drama in theatres. While it hits three days left for the release. There are few Bollywood celebrities who have already watched the film and are going gaga over it. Kareena Kapoor Khan has fallen in love with the film and calling it a blockbuster already. The Laal Singh Chadha actress took to her Instagram stories and heaped praises for her husband's films and lauded the entire star cast for calling it a super hit. Also Read - Vikram Vedha: Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan not promoting the film together for THIS reason? [Exclusive]

While not only Bebo but even Hrithik Roshan's father and ace filmmaker Rakesh Roshan too couldn't stop raving about the film. He called the film terrific and the overall experience of the film made him go WOW. Vikram Vedha is a story about good and bad while the audience will learn if Hrithik is playing good or Saif is playing the bad one. Having said that the trailer of the film had received spell bounding response and the entertainment news fans cannot contain their excitement.

There are few netizens who have been taking digs at these reviews by the Bollywood celebs and claiming that they are afraid of the film being boycotted and that is the reason they have been praising the film to fool the audience. Over the past few years, the cancel culture has affected a lot of films very badly. And the classic example is Laal Singh Chaddha starring and Kareena Kapoor Khan. While there are many actors who feel if the content of the film is good nobody will ignore it and will definitely go and watch the film. Vikram Vedha has not faced the boycott culture yet and Hrithik is hoping audience will go an enjoy it in the cinemas.