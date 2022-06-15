videos

Kartik Aaryan finally OPENS UP when asked if someone in 'Bollywood is harassing him' - Watch Video

Did Kriti Sanon ignore Ankita Lokhande as they bumped into each other at Film City? Fact Check

Rhea Chakraborty picks her AirPods while posing for paparazzi; netizens call her 'giri hui aurat'

Rashmika Mandanna massively criticised for not helping underprivileged kids who asked her for food: Video

Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan, this is how Bollywood celebs REMEMBERED Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary – Deets Inside

Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who missed Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd Death anniversary and shared heartfelt notes for him.

Satakshi Singh   |    June 15, 2022 11:20 AM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput: It's been 2 years since Bollywood's versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But even today, Sushant's name often remains in discussions. Fans keep remembering Sushant from time to time and express love. On Sushant's 2nd death anniversary, many Bollywood stars remember him and write notes for him. From the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan, a list of celebrities who have remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and shares a heartfelt note for the late actor. Watch the video now.

