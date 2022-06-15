Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan, this is how Bollywood celebs REMEMBERED Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary – Deets Inside

Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan, here is the list of Bollywood celebrities who missed Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd Death anniversary and shared heartfelt notes for him.

Sushant Singh Rajput: It's been 2 years since Bollywood's versatile actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. But even today, Sushant's name often remains in discussions. Fans keep remembering Sushant from time to time and express love. On Sushant's 2nd death anniversary, many Bollywood stars remember him and write notes for him. From the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty to Sara Ali Khan, a list of celebrities who have remembered Sushant Singh Rajput and shares a heartfelt note for the late actor. Watch the video now.