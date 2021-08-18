videos

Rhea Kapoor Wedding: Anil Kapoor Dance And Best Outfits From Sonam Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor at Wedding Functions

Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan Boolani in an imitate ceremony on 15th of August, Saturday after dating for 13 long years. Here is a list of best outfits worn by celebrities from main ceremony to reception at Rhea Kapoor's wedding.

Satakshi Singh   |    August 18, 2021 5:04 PM IST

Best outfits worn at Rhea Kapoor's Wedding Functions: Rhea Kapoor got married to Karan Boolani in an imitate ceremony on 14th of August, Saturday after dating for 13 long years. The wedding was attended by family members and a few close friends. Her sister and actress Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in her mint green Anarkali suit paired with a statement maangtika, choker and earrings. Likewise Arjun Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Khusi Kapoor also slayed in their looks. Here is a list of best outfits worn by celebrities from main ceremony to reception at Rhea Kapoor's wedding. Watch video.

