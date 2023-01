Riddhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha revealed many things in their interaction with Bollywoodlife about their roles in the movie. Watch exclusive videos.

Lakadbaggha: Anshuman Jha and Riddhi Dogra are famous personalities in the industry. Anshuman Jha, the actor and producer of the movie, are talking about animal cruelty. The film was already released today, Friday, January 13, 2023. Actor Anshuman Jha portrays Arjun Bakshi, a boy from Kolkata who is a deliveryman by day and a hooded vigilante by night who protects and fights for stray dogs. Riddhi Dogra and Anshuman Jha revealed many things in their interaction with Bollywoodlife about their roles in the movie. Watch exclusive videos.