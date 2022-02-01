videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Kangana Ranaut vs Rihanna: Kangana RunOut and BC Aunty's take is too funny to miss — Watch

News

Why will Shakira do videos only with women?

Rihanna is excepting first child with boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky, Shows off her baby bump

Singer Rihanna is expecting her first baby with boyfriend rapper Rocky, she recently flaunts her baby bump in a bright pink jacket with Rocky. Have a look at her video.

Satakshi Singh   |    February 1, 2022 5:30 PM IST

Rihanna :Popular singer Rihanna flaunts baby bump, yes she is pregnant. Rihanna and her boyfriend rapper A$AP Rocky are expecting their first child. Rihanna was recently snapped with her boyfriend rapper Rocky in New York City. Rihanna’s pictures went viral in no time. She is looking extremely beautiful in a bright pink puffer jacket and blue denim which she pairedt with a unique jewelry and belt. Indeed she is one of the trendiest and most stylist mother you will ever see. Congratulations Rihanna. Watch the full video to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all